Acadiana’s Christian Hawkins Offered by Division III School

A local prep football standout has received an offer from an NCAA Division III school in the northeastern part of the country.

Christian Hawkins, currently a student at Acadiana High School, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been extended an offer by Albright College, located in Reading, Pennsylvania.

For Hawkins, the offer is the eighth that he's received.

NCAA Division III schools don't offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer spots on their respective rosters.

A 5-foot-11, 155-pound receiver, Hawkins helped the Wreckin' Rams to a perfect 15-0 record in 2019, and a Class 5A state title.

A good student who carries a 3.2 GPA, Hawkins is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.