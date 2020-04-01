Acadiana’s Cam George Receives Third Ivy League Offer

One local prep football standout continues to be quite popular in college football recruiting circles.

Cameron George, a defensive end who attends Acadiana High School, was offered by Princeton recently, giving him ten total offers, including his third from an Ivy League school.

Two weeks ago, George was offered by Northwestern St., Southern, and Cornell.

The offer from Cornell was his second Ivy League offer.

Ivy League schools do not offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer spots on their respective rosters.

Three weeks ago, George was offered by Coastal Carolina.

In early March, George was offered by both Southeastern Louisiana and WKU.

Near the start of March, George shared on social media that he visited UL.

The Cajuns have not yet offered George, although he has also received offers from Dartmouth, Grambling St., and Harding University.