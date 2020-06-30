Acadiana’s Caleb Arceneaux Offered by D-II School

A local prep football standout has been offered an opportunity to extend his athletic/football career by a school in a neighboring state.

Caleb Arceneaux, who currently attends Acadiana High School, shared on social media on Monday that he has been extended an offer by Arkansas Tech, a Division II school located in Russellville, Arkansas.

Arkansas Tech, like all Division II schools, does not offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer roster spots.

A 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker, Arceneaux helped Acadiana to the school's first unbeaten season and a Class 5A state title last season.

Arceneaux, who also reportedly been offered by Texas Southern, is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.