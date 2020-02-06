Missouri Coach Gets Fired Up After Recruit’s Announcement – VIDEO

You think coaches don't get fired up after a much sought after recruit picks their school?

Missouri's Eliah Drinkwitz is a perfect example of how most of them definitely do.

The former Appalachian St. head coach, getting set for his first season at Missouri, had a priceless over-the-top reaction when Ennis Rakestraw, a cornerback from Duncanville, Texas, chose the Tigers over Alabama and Texas on Wednesday.

You have to love the passion and emotion of this. Part of the reason why we love sports.

Obviously, Drinkwitz feels really good about landing the 6-foot, 170-pound Rakestraw