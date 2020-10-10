Missouri Upsets LSU, 45-41

The 17th-ranked LSU Tigers suffered another disappointing loss on Saturday afternoon.

Playing in Columbia, Missouri, after the game was originally scheduled to be played at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LSU fell to the Missouri Tigers, 45-41.

For LSU, the setback marks their second over their first three games.

The game was moved from Baton Rouge to Columbia due to Hurrican Delta.

Missouri got on the scoreboard first, scoring on the initial possession of the game, when Connor Bazelak connected with Tauskie Dove on a long 58-yard touchdown pass, wrapping up a 4-play, 75-yard drive, to give them a quick 7-0 lead at the 13:07 mark of the first quarter.

LSU evened things on their first possession of the contest, when Myles Brennan hit Terrace Marshall with a 6-yard touchdown pass, completing a 10-play, 75-yard drive, to tie things, 7-7.

LSU grabbed their first lead of the game at the 3:45 mark of the first quarter when Brennan and Marshall hooked up on another touchdown pass, this one a short 2-yard scoring strike, ending a 6-play, 47-yard drive, to give them a 14-7 advantage.

Missouri knotted up the match-up with :22 remaining in the first quarter when Tyler Badie scored on a 29-yard rushing touchdown, putting the exclamation mark on a 9-play, 75-yard drive, to make it 14-14.

LSU regained the lead at the :14:41 mark of the second frame when Brennan threw his third touchdown pass of the half, this one to Arik Gilbert from 25 yards out, culminating a one-play, 25-yard drive, to give them a 21-14 advantage.

LSU widened their lead at the 11:16 mark of the second period, when Cade York kicked through a 42-yard field goal, finishing up a 4-play, 7-yard drive, to extend their advantage to 24-14.

Missouri came back with 10-unanswered points to end the first half, however, the first 7 on a 16-yard touchdown run by Jalen Know at the 7:33 mark of the second quarter, followed by a 52-yard field goal by Harrison Mevis with 1:56 to go before halftime, to tie the game once again, 24-24, a score which held up as both teams went to their respective locker rooms at halftime.

Missouri fumbled on its first play from scrimmage in the second half and LSU took advatage, recovering and taking the lead on their initial drive of the second half when Tyrion-Davis Price scored on a short 2-yard touchdown run, wrapping-up a short 2-play, 5-yard drive, to give them a 31-24 advantage.

Missouri came right back however, evening up the game at the 10:46 mark of the third quarter when Bazelak connected with Micah Wilson on a 41-yard touchdown pass, ending 4-play, 75-yard drive, to make it 31-31.

It took only one play for LSU to regain the lead however, as Brennan hit Marshall with a 75-yard touchdown strike on the next play from scrimmage, the fourth touchdown pass by Brennan, including his third to Marshall, to give them a 38-31 advantage.

Missouri tied the game yet again at the 2:36 mark of the third quarter whn Bazelak tossed his third touchdown pass of the game, this one to Badie from 21 yards away, completing a 7-play, 83-yard drive, to make it 38-38.

LSU was able to take the lead going into the fourth quarter, courtesy of a long 51-yard field goal by York on the last play of the third quarter, giving them a 41-38 advantage after the first 45 minutes of play.

Missouri took the lead for good at the 5:18 mark of the final quarter, courtesy of Bazelak's fourth touchdown pass of the contest, this one to Niko Hea from 5 yards out, finishing a 4-play, 77-yard drive, which gave them a 45-41 advantage.

That turned out to be the winning score, as Missouri held on for the 4-point upset win, despite finishing the game minus 3 in the turnover margin.

Missouri outgained LSU, in terms of total yards, 585-479, including a 179-49 advantage in rushing yards, while LSU finished with a430-406 edge in passing yards.

Leading the way for Missouri was Bazelak, who completed 29-of-34 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns, while Larry Rountree added 119 rushing yards.

In a losing cause for LSU, Brennan finished the game completing 29-of-48 passes for 430 yards and four touchdowns, while Marshall caught 11 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns.

View the game box score.

With the victory, Missouri improved to 1-2 on the season, while LSU dropped to 1-2.

LSU returns to action next Saturday, when they to Gainesville, Florida to face the Florida Gators.