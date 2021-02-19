Former UL Softball Player Casidy Chaumont Off to Hot Start

A former starter for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns is off to a hot start with her new school to begin the 2021 college softball season.

Casidy Chaumont, who played two seasons for Louisiana, from 2018-2019, has helped the Missouri Tigers to a 3-1 start this season.

Chaumont, playing right field and hitting mostly fifth in the Missouri lineup last weekend in the Joanne Graf Classic in Tallahassee, Florida, went 6-for-13 (.462), to go along with one home run, five runs scored, and four runs batted in.

The Tigers captured two wins over Memphis while splitting a pair of games with Florida St.

Chaumont, who sat out last season at Missouri after transferring from UL, is reunited with former Cajun assistant coach Chris Malveaux, who now serves as an assistant coach for the Tigers.

A graduate of Sam Houston High School, Chaumont actually began her career at Louisiana as the opening game centerfielder in 2018, before serving as the primary second baseman the rest of the way.

She appeared in 55 of UL's 57 games that season, including 48 starts, hitting .207 with five home runs and 28 runs batted in.

As a sophomore in 2019, Chaumont appeared in 48 games, including 31 as a starter, primarily as a second baseman, hitting 286, to go along with 14 RBI's.