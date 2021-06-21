Report: Ex-UL Softball Assistant Chris Malveaux Joining Tennessee Staff

A former assistant coach for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns has apparently found a new softball home.

Justin's World of Softball reported on Sunday that Chris Malveaux, who served two different stints as an assistant coach at Louisiana, will become the new hitting coach at Tennessee.

Malveaux served as hitting coach at Missouri the past three seasons.

A graduate of Texas A&M, Malveaux spent the 2018 season at the University of Kansas as the program's video coordinator.

Prior to his tenure with Kansas, Malveaux served as the associate head coach at Louisiana from 2016-17, after a stint as an assistant at Bradley from 2012-2015.

A former head coach at McNeese St. from 2005-2008, Malveaux led the Cowgirls to the 2005 Southland Conference Tournament Championship and an NCAA Regional appearance, before his first tour of duty as a UL assistant coach from 2009-2011.