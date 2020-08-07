LSU Gets Light SEC Draw With Added Games vs Missouri & Vanderbilt

The SEC announced the amended 2020 schedule this afternoon, and the LSU Tigers take a dip in strength of schedule.

LSU, who is #5 in the preseason coaches poll, played the 2nd toughest schedule in the country last year on route to a perfect 15-0 season and National Championship.

With the SEC going to a conference only 10 game schedule this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, each team in the conference needed 2 more cross-division opponents.

For LSU, they drew a game at Vanderbilt and a home matchup with Missouri.

In 2019, Mizzou finished 6-6, while Vandy went 3-9.

Dates for both games are TBD.

Here's a rundown of each team's cross-divisional opponent in 2020, the two previously scheduled, and the two additional SEC opponents announced by the league today.

ALABAMA

Previously scheduled: vs. Georgia, at Tennessee

Added opponents: vs. Kentucky, at Missouri

ARKANSAS

Previously scheduled: vs. Tennessee, at Missouri

Added opponents: vs. Georgia, at Florida

AUBURN

Previously scheduled: vs. Kentucky, at Georgia

Added opponents: vs. Tennessee, at South Carolina

FLORIDA

Previously scheduled: vs. LSU, at Ole Miss

Added opponents: vs. Arkansas, at Texas A&M

GEORGIA

Previously scheduled: vs. Auburn, at Alabama

Added opponents: vs. Mississippi State, at Arkansas

KENTUCKY

Previously scheduled: vs. Mississippi State, at Auburn

Added opponents: vs. Ole Miss, at Alabama

LSU

Previously scheduled: vs. South Carolina, at Florida

Added opponents: vs. Missouri, at Vanderbilt

OLE MISS

Previously scheduled: vs. Florida, at Vanderbilt

Added opponents: vs. South Carolina, at Kentucky

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Previously scheduled: vs. Missouri, at Kentucky

Added opponents: vs. Vanderbilt, at Georgia

MISSOURI

Previously scheduled: vs. Arkansas, at Mississippi State

Added opponents: vs. Alabama, at LSU

SOUTH CAROLINA

Previously scheduled: vs. Texas A&M, at LSU

Added opponents: vs. Auburn, at Ole Miss

TENNESSEE

Previously scheduled: vs. Alabama, at Arkansas

Added opponents: vs. Texas A&M, at Auburn

TEXAS A&M

Previously scheduled: vs. Vanderbilt, at South Carolina

Added opponents: vs. Florida, at Tennessee

VANDERBILT

Previously scheduled: vs. Ole Miss, at Texas A&M

Added opponents: vs. LSU, at Mississippi State