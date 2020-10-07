LSU Game Moved to Missouri With an 11:00 am kickoff

After releasing a statement this morning that it was too early to make a determination on their home game this Saturday night against Missouri (0-2), LSU football has reportedly made the decision to move the game due to Hurricane Delta.

The school made the official announcement Wednesday morning that their game has moved to Faurot Field in Columbia (home of the Missouri Tigers), and will kickoff at 11 am on Saturday.

Reports of the game's move were first reported last night by multiple media members.

#17 LSU (1-1) is now scheduled for three consecutive road games, as they'll play at #4 Florida on October 17th, before hosting South Carolina at Tiger Stadium on October 24th.

As is the case with everything in 2020, all of it is subject to change, whether it be due to COVID-19, a hurricane, or any other unforeseen circumstance.