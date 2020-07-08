Mikie Mahtook Tests Positive For COVID-19

Former St. Thomas More and LSU star Mikie Mahtook received some concerning news recently.

A Lafayette native, Mahtook, now a member of the Philadelphia Phillies, along with two of his teammates, recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The good news is that Mahtook, who is in his first year with the Phillies, is reportedly feeling good and waiting to be cleared to resume baseball activities.

In 98 games for Toledo last season, the AAA affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, Mahtook hit .260, to go along with 21 home runs and 56 runs batted in.

In addition, Mahtook compiled an on-base percentage of .357, and a slugging percentage of .492, while also stealing 14 bases.

The 29-year old Mahtook began the 2019 season on the Tigers' roster, before being optioned to Toledo in early April.

In parts of five MLB seasons, with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Tigers, Mahtook is hitting .235, to go along with 33 homers and 97 RBI's.

We wish Mahtook a speedy recovery and the best of luck as he tries to make the Phillies' Opening Day roster.