Washington Nationals Burn Ben Simmons on Social Media in Game vs Phillies [Photo]

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons's allergy to shooting a basketball in the Eastern Conference Semifinals was a big part of the Sixers demise, falling to the Atlanta Hawks in 7 games.

Predictably, the internet reaction was ruthless, piling on with joke after joke.

Simmons, 24, signed a max extension in 2019, and has four years left on his contract set to pay him $147 million.

ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports Philadelphia has been approached by Simmons agent about discussing whether an offseason trade is appropriate.

Suffice to say, things are not going well in Philadelphia for the former #1 overall pick out of LSU.

Even Major League Baseball teams social media accounts are ribbing Simmons, as evidenced by the Washington Nationals Tweet earlier this week when playing the Philadelphia Phillies.

Even though the 76ers eliminated the Washington Wizards earlier this postseason, don't expect D.C. sports fans (or teams) to sit on the bench while everyone piles on Simmons.

In my opinion, Simmons's offseason will be one of the most fascinating stories.

Inevitably, a team will convince themselves they can be the ones to fix Simmons's shooting woes.

He's a 3-Time All-Star guard who is 6'11 and one of the best defenders in the world. If he ever does develop a shot, he would be a legit MVP candidate.

If he doesn't? He'll likely be an All-Star who fails on the playoff stage due to his inability to hit any kind of shot that isn't a layup or dunk.

