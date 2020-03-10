Mikie Mahtook Hits Spring Training HR – VIDEO

Former St. Thomas More and LSU star Mikie Mahtook played a little long ball on Monday afternoon.

A Lafayette native, Mahtook, now a member of the Philadelphia Phillies, crushed a solo home run to left-center, his second of Spring Training, to even the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the 3rd inning against the New York Yankees.

The Phillies went on to win, 3-1.

Mahtook is hitting .227 this spring, to go along with two homers and four runs batted in.

In 98 games for Toledo last season, the AAA affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, Mahtook hit .260, to go along with 21 home runs and 56 runs batted in.

In addition, Mahtook compiled an on-base percentage of .357, and a slugging percentage of .492, while also stealing 14 bases.

The 29-year old Mahtook began the 2019 season on the Tigers' roster, before being optioned to Toledo in early April.

In parts of five MLB seasons, with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Tigers, Mahtook is hitting .235, to go along with 33 homers and 97 RBI's.

We wish Mahtook the best of luck as he tries to make the Phillies' Opening Day roster.