This Day in Baseball: Von Hayes Sets a 1st Inning Homerun Record

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On this day in baseball history in 1985, it was a very big day for the Philadelphia Phillies and especially left-fielder Von Hayes who set a Major League record at the time.

During the first inning of this game, the Phillies bombarded New York Mets starting pitcher Tom Gorman for six runs off him and nine runs total.

Lead-off hitter for Philadelphia Von Hayes began the game with a bang as he hit a solo shot and then came up with the bases loaded again when the Phils batted around. Hayes didn't miss this time around either and cleared the bases with a grand slam to give him five RBIs in just one inning of play.

Here's a look back at the grand slam from the tall, lanky Hayes via MLB on YouTube:

The veteran outfielder finished the day 3-6 with four runs and six RBIs as the Phillies pounded the Mets 26-7. The record he set at the time was he was the first player in Major League history to hit two homeruns in the first inning.

Since then, it happened on four separate occasions with Bret Boone and Mike Cameron on the very same day (Mariners) in 2002, Aaron Boone (Reds) in 2002, and David Ortiz (Red Sox) in 2008. (MLB)

Hayes played for three teams in his career for a 12-year big-league career. He was a career .267 hitter with 767 runs, 696 RBIs, 253 stolen bases, and 1,402 hits.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook