Jonathan Lucroy/Mikie Mahtook in Phillies Postseason Player Pool

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball standout, along with a former LSU baseball star, who played his high school baseball locally, are both in the finalized playoff pool of their current Major League Baseball employer.

Catcher Jonathan Lucroy, a member of the UL Athletics Hall of Fame, and outfielder Mikie Mahtook, are on the 40-man playoff roster of the Philadelphia Phillies.

There's no guarantee that either Lucroy or Mahtook would see postseason action for the Phillies, only that they're eligible to do so.

Of course, there's also no guarantee the Phillies will make the playoffs, as they're currently 27-26, good enough for third place in the NL East, but in good shape to earn a wild-card berth in the NL playoffs.

The Red Sox signed Lucroy to a minor league contract back in February, prior to making their Opening Day roster.

After one at-bat with Boston this season, Lucroy was sent to the team's alternate site, where he stayed until being released last week, before signing with Philadelphia.

Lucroy, who finished the 2019 season with the Chicago Cubs, after being waived by the Los Angeles Angels, made his Major League debut in 2010.

A member of the UL baseball squad from 2005-2007, before being drafted by Milwaukee in the third round of the 2007 amateur entry draft, Lucroy spent his first 6-and-a-half seasons with the Brewers, who, like the Cubs, are members of the National League Central.

A native of Eustis, Florida, Lucroy hit .242 with the Angels last season, to go along with seven home runs and 30 runs batted in, prior to leaving for Chicago, where he hit .189 with one homer and six RBI's.

The 34-year old Lucroy has played for the Brewers, Rangers, Rockies, A's, Angels, Cubs, and Red Sox throughout his career.

A 2016 MLB All-Star, Lucroy has compiled a .274 career average in 10 seasons, to go along with 108 homers and 545 runs batted in.

A former prep standout at St. Thomas More, Mahtook signed a minor league contract with the Phillies in the offseason.

In 98 games for Toledo last season, the AAA affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, Mahtook hit .260, to go along with 21 home runs and 56 runs batted in.

In addition, Mahtook compiled an on-base percentage of .357, and a slugging percentage of .492, while also stealing 14 bases.

The 29-year old Mahtook began the 2019 season on the Tigers' roster, before being optioned to Toledo in early April.

In parts of five MLB seasons, with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Tigers, Mahtook is hitting .235, to go along with 33 homers and 97 RBI's.