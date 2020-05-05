On This Day in Baseball: Cy Young First Perfect Game of 1900s

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On this day, all the way back near the very beginning of the 1900s we saw, well none of us actually saw it but the world at the time saw the first perfect game pitched of the century.

In 1904 it was starting pitcher for the Boston Red Sox Cy Young who pitched the perfect game defeating the Philadelphia Phillies or the Athletics as they were at the time 3-0. The game was played at Huntington Avenue Grounds in Boston, MA according to Jerrod Cotosmon of sabr.org.

In addition, with the perfect game, Young became the first and the only pitcher in history to throw a no-hitter in both the 1800s and 1900s.

Cy Young pitched 22 years in the big leagues and the Hall of Famer accumulated an astounding 511-315 record with a 2.63 ERA, 2,803 strikeouts, 749 complete games, and 76 shutouts.

Check out this short documentary of Cy Young from 2010 via TheMLBhistory on YouTube:

