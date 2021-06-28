Mikie Mahtook Hitting Long Ball in Minor Leagues in 2021

Former St. Thomas More and LSU star Mikie Mahtook is showing off his power at the minor league during the 2021 season.

A Lafayette native, Mahtook has hit eight home runs in only 32 games for the Charlotte Knights, the AAA affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Over 114 at-bats, Mahtook has collected 24 hits, including four doubles, eight homers, and 18 runs batted in.

In his first year with the White Sox organization, Mahtook is part of a Charlotte team that also features Tim Beckham, Brian Goodwin, and Matt Reynolds, who all spent time in Major League Baseball.

Mahtook signed a minor league deal with the Philadelphia Phillies last season, but never played a game for that organization, as the 2020 Major League Baseball season was limited to only 60 games, while the 2020 Minor League Baseball season was completely canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to last season, Mahtook spent three seasons with the Detroit Tigers (2017-2019), after spending two seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays (2015-2016), who selected him in the first round, with the 31st-overall pick in the 2011 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.

In 98 games in 2019 for Toledo, the AAA affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, Mahtook hit .260, to go along with 21 home runs and 56 runs batted in.

In addition, Mahtook compiled an on-base percentage of .357, and a slugging percentage of .492, while also stealing 14 bases.

The 31-year old Mahtook began the 2019 season on the Tigers' roster, before being optioned to Toledo in early April.

In parts of five MLB seasons, with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Tigers, Mahtook is hitting .235, to go along with 33 homers and 97 RBI's over 291 games played.

Mahtook put together his best season in Major League Baseball during the 2017 season with the Tigers when he hit .276, to go along with 12 homers, 38 runs batted in, and six stolen bases.

We wish Mahtook the best of luck with the White Sox and a return to MLB.