Carencro’s Kendrell Williams Visits Houston

A local prep football standout has recently visited a school from the American Athletic Conference.

Kendrell Williams, a running back at Carencro High School, visited the University of Houston over the weekend.

Earlier in February, Williams shared on social media on Thursday that he had been offered a scholarship by Louisiana.

As a junior in 2019, Williams rushed for 1,935 yards, to go along with 25 touchdowns, earning him All-District, All-Acadiana, and LSWA Class 4A All-State honors.

The 5-foot-11, 187-pound Williams is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Williams has also reportedly been offered by Nicholls St.