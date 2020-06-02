A former member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will be playing college baseball at an American Athletic Conference school in 2021.

Pitcher Blake Schultz, who played for Louisiana in 2019, shared on social media on Monday that he has verbally committed to the University of Houston.

A native of League City, Texas, and a graduate of Clear Springs High School, Schultz appeared in 14 games for the Cajuns in 2019, going 3-1 with a 7.77 ERA.

A 6-foot-1, 205-pound right-hander, Schultz pitched at Alvin Community College in 2020.

Schultz with have three seasons of eligibility remaining at Houston.