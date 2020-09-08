Acadiana’s Jerimiah Brown Offered by Houston

A local prep football standout was recently issued an official offer by a member of the American Athletic Conference.

Jerimiah Brown, who currently attends Acadiana High School, shared on social media last week that he has been extended an offer by Houston.

Back in June, Brown was offered by Arkansas.

A 5-foot-11, 190-pound cornerback, Brown helped Acadiana to the school's first-ever undefeated season and a Class 5A state title in 2019.

Brown is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.