Annual Report Says These are the Best Colleges in Louisiana

The personal finance site WalletHub has released their annual college and university rankings list, with only one Louisiana school listed in the top 70. Tulane University in New Orleans comes in at #70, but WalletHub has also included their rankings of the Top Ten Louisiana Universities and Colleges for 2021.

And the reason they choose this time of year to show the rankings is because November 1st is the “early decision” college-application deadline. And since we have a pretty unusual year for college students anyway, it is imperative that students and parents choose wisely. Especially since so many institutions of higher learning are going completely virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release sent out by WalletHub, criteria was garnered by "Comparing over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary." The schools below were deemed to be the Top 10 in the state of Louisiana, but be sure to check out the nationwide rankings from 2021 here.