Grandma Saves Glass of Champagne, Lets Toddler Fall to Floor [VIDEO]

It's all about priorities.

Watch as a toddler grabs a glass of champagne in front of its grandmother, but that's not all. The baby begins to fall with the glass and immediately the woman in the video grabs the glass, while the baby falls towards the ground.

This video has gone viral on Twitter and many are joking about the woman's priorities here. Many have suggested that she was not about to lose the champagne, but as for the baby----Well you'll see.

I doubt that the toddler was injured in the video below, but we are certain of one thing, the glass with the drink in it survived

Enjoy!