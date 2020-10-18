Latest Top 25 Polls Released, UL and LSU Both Unranked But Receiving Votes
Coming off a last-second loss to Coastal Carolina last Wednesday, Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns (3-1) dropped out of both top 25 polls released today.
Previously ranked #21 in both the AP and Coaches Top 25 polls, the Cajuns are still receiving votes in each. They are 12th among others receiving votes in the Coaches poll with 31, and 7th among other schools receiving votes in the AP poll with 40.
LSU (1-2), who didn't play this week after their matchup at Florida was postponed due to a COVID outbreak within the UF program, received 7 votes in the coaches poll, but none in the AP poll.
Coastal Carolina is ranked in each poll (#24 Coaches, #25 AP) for the first time in program history.
AMWAY COACHES TOP 25 POLL
1-Clemson
2-Alabama
3-Notre Dame
4-Georgia
5-Ohio St
6-Okla St
7- Penn St
8-Florida
9- Texas A&M
10-Cincinnati
11-Miami
11-BYU
13- UNC
14- Wisconsin
15. Oregon
16-SMU
17-Michigan
18-Iowa St
19-Kansas State
20-Va Tech
21-Minnesota
22- NC State
23- USC
24- Coastal Carolina
25- Marshall
AP TOP 25 POLL
1-Clemson
2-Alabama
3-Notre Dame
4-Georgia
5-Ohio St
6-Okla St
7-Texas A&M
8-Penn St
9-Cincinnati
10-Florida
11-Miami
12-BYU
13-Oregon
14-UNC
14-Wisconsin
16-SMU
17-Iowa St
18-Michigan
19-Va Tech
20-Kansas State
21-Minnesota
22-Marshall
23-NC State
24-USC
25-Coastal