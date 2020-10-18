Coming off a last-second loss to Coastal Carolina last Wednesday, Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns (3-1) dropped out of both top 25 polls released today.

Previously ranked #21 in both the AP and Coaches Top 25 polls, the Cajuns are still receiving votes in each. They are 12th among others receiving votes in the Coaches poll with 31, and 7th among other schools receiving votes in the AP poll with 40.

LSU (1-2), who didn't play this week after their matchup at Florida was postponed due to a COVID outbreak within the UF program, received 7 votes in the coaches poll, but none in the AP poll.

Coastal Carolina is ranked in each poll (#24 Coaches, #25 AP) for the first time in program history.

AMWAY COACHES TOP 25 POLL

1-Clemson

2-Alabama

3-Notre Dame

4-Georgia

5-Ohio St

6-Okla St

7- Penn St

8-Florida

9- Texas A&M

10-Cincinnati

11-Miami

11-BYU

13- UNC

14- Wisconsin

15. Oregon

16-SMU

17-Michigan

18-Iowa St

19-Kansas State

20-Va Tech

21-Minnesota

22- NC State

23- USC

24- Coastal Carolina

25- Marshall

AP TOP 25 POLL

1-Clemson

2-Alabama

3-Notre Dame

4-Georgia

5-Ohio St

6-Okla St

7-Texas A&M

8-Penn St

9-Cincinnati

10-Florida

11-Miami

12-BYU

13-Oregon

14-UNC

14-Wisconsin

16-SMU

17-Iowa St

18-Michigan

19-Va Tech

20-Kansas State

21-Minnesota

22-Marshall

23-NC State

24-USC

25-Coastal