Is This the Best Gumbo Recipe?

When it comes to gumbos, all are not equal. So when you're not really a cook or if you're new to the area and you have to rely on a recipe, who's is best? Do you find a relative or friend who makes a good roux and get their gumbo recipe or do you take the advice of a world-renowned chef like Emeril Lagasse?

As the temperature starts to fall in Acadiana, it's getting time to rattle those gumbo pots. Lots of families will be sitting down to a good Cajun gumbo this weekend as the temperature dips into the upper 40s this weekend in South Louisiana.

There is nothing like a good chicken and sausage or chicken and andouille gumbo. The problem is, everybody has their own unique touch, their own spin to making a gumbo. And quite honestly some people who think they make a great gumbo...are mistaken.

I remember years ago being at a really nice restaurant in the French Quarter in New Orleans looking at the menu trying to figure out what to order. I was really in the mood for gumbo. But I was in New Orleans. Gumbo in New Orleans is not the same as gumbo in Lafayette.

Against my better judgment, I ordered the gumbo. It was horrible. It tasted like someone had scooped it out of the Mississippi River, and added chicken. Since that day, I've never ordered gumbo in New Orleans again.

But what if Emeril says he has the best gumbo recipe? Do you believe him? Is it possible that Emeril can have a better gumbo than the Broussard's down the street? How does a non-cook know?

Lagasse says the roux should be the "color of milk chocolate". I know some people who like a really dark roux.

Emeril also says you can make a fantastic chicken and andouille gumbo in about 2 hours. True?

Check out Emeril Lagasse's recipe for a chicken and andouille gumbo and decide if you like it or what changes you would make that would make it better.