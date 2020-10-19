25 Lafayette Memories from the Past 25 Years

What is time? I suppose it depends on who you are asking as to what kind of answer you might get. To an athlete, the difference between .01 seconds and .001 seconds is the difference between good and great. To a community, such as Lafayette and Acadiana, time is often not measured in such minute increments of time.

When you’re measuring the changes in a community over basically a generation, things tend to move more slowly, and only in retrospect do you really see and appreciate how far you’ve come or how far you’ve fallen.

I first moved to South Louisiana in 1995. It was right after my son was born. My daughter was born in 1997 so the past 25 years have been a microcosm of their lives as children, our lives as parents, and our family's lives as members of this community. So, as I now have one kid officially out of the house and the other on the porch with their bags packed, I figured this would be a good time to reflect on what the past 25 years have shown our family and your family too.

So, in no particular order of importance are 25 memories of Lafayette and Acadiana we’ve shared over the past 25 years. I am sure there are plenty of other memories that aren’t included in this list, so feel free to add to it.