Phew, what a win for the New Orleans Saints as they skated past the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in overtime 30-27.

There was much to get into with this game and had the emotional Saints fan revved up about the latest situation happening with All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas was slated to return this past week until he went and picked a fight with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and then got mouthy with Saints coaches. Therefore, Sean Payton sat him down for an extra week before they head into their bye-week this week.

Tre'Quan Smith may not have gotten the message to ball-out this week but his teammate Emmanuel Sanders sure did, my goodness. We also can't forget about the good and the bad from Marshon Lattimore.

The Chargers rolled out their young gun quarterback in Justin Herbert, he looked like he should be on a high school field but played like he deserved to be on the NFL field.

Each week of this season I'll be following the emotions and taking the temperature of Who Dat Nation and making you a parody video to convey the emotional roller coaster.

This week, we look back at the win against the Chargers and learn a little something about our emotional Saints fan's workout routine:

