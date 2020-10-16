Michael Thomas Crashes Cam Jordan’s Interview On ‘First Take’ To Make An Announcement

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is squashing the rumors.

It's been quite the week for Michael Thomas after he was held out of the Saints' Monday Night Football game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The sports world was shocked when they learned that Thomas' absence had nothing to do with the high ankle sprain that has held him out for the last few games but instead a disciplinary reason was given for his inactive status.

According to multiple reports, Thomas was suspended for one game after he punched teammate CJ Gardner-Johnson during an altercation at practice. There has been much speculation about what was said and who started it, as well as rumors about Mike's behavior toward the coaches, but regardless of the "he said, she said" he wasn't on the field Monday night.

When asked about the incident Saints QB Drew Brees addressed it as a situation that was handled and basically told reporters that the team and Thomas had moved on from the incident.

Still, later that week rumors began to circulate on social media as if it was the beginning of the end for Michael Thomas in New Orleans. Well, today during an interview with Saints defensive end Cam Jordan on ESPN's 'First Take,' Thomas had a message for Stephen A. Smith and anyone else who was wondering about his status in New Orleans.

You heard what Mike said: "Tell Stephen A. Smith I'm coming back next week!"

I think that we all knew MT would be back, but for me, it was good to see him in a loose joking demeanor which is a refreshing disconnect from the disgruntled selfish locker room cancer that people have painted Mike to be over the last week.

While we don't know what really goes on within the four walls of that locker room, I think it's safe to say all is well in New Orleans with Michael Thomas and the New Orleans Saints.

So to quote Mike: "Tell Stephen A. Smith I said WHO DAT!!!"