Tulane Basketball Player Teshaun Hightower Charged With Murder

A basketball player for a state school is facing some very serious charges.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach reports that Teshaun Hightower, who played for Tulane this past season was arrested and charged with murder over the weekend.

Taken into custody on Saturday night, Hightower is charged with a homicide that occurred on April 8 in Stockbridge, Georgia in the death of 24-year old Devante Anthony Long.

Hightower, who was dismissed from Tulane's program over the weekend, was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and battery.

A native of Lithonia, Georgia, Hightower is one of six men being investigated in the homicide.

A 6-foot-5 guard, Hightower declared his intentions to test the draft waters earlier this offseason.

Hightower played the first two years of his collegiate career at Georgia before transferring to Tulane, where he averaged 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists during the 2019-2020 season.