A former assistant coach for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns has apparently landed his first head coaching job at the NCAA Division I level.

Will Hall, who served as Louisiana's offensive coordinator for one season (2017), during former head coach Mark Hudspeth's final season with the Cajuns, is expected to be the new head coach at Southern Miss on Wednesday.

Hudspeth was the head coach at North Alabama when Hall was a college quarterback at the school.

In 2003, Hall led North Alabama to an overall record of 13-1, while winning the Harlon Hill Trophy, given out to the top player in Division III, after throwing for 3,531 yards and 30 touchdowns, while rushing for another 467 yards and five touchdowns.

The 40-year Hall most recently served as the offensive coordinator at Tulane for the last two seasons, after one season as the associate head coach at Memphis in 2018, one year after his stint at Louisiana.

Prior to his time with the Cajuns, Hall served as head coach at West Alabama (2011-2013) and West Georgia (2014-2016), compiling an overall record of 56-20.

A native of Amory, Mississippi, Hall also served as an assistant coach on the staffs of Presbyterian (2004), Henderson St. (2005), Southwest Baptist (2006), Arkansas-Monticello (2007), and West Alabama (2008-2010) during his coaching career.

Southern Miss, who is currently 2-7 on the 2020 season, had been looking to replace former head coach Jay Hopson, who resigned after a 32-21 loss to South Alabama in the season opener.

Hopson compiled an overall record of 28-23 in parts of five seasons with the Golden Eagles.

We wish coach Hall the very best at Southern Miss.