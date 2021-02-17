UL Baseball Season Opener Start Time Moved Up

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun associate head baseball coach Anthony Babineaux revealed on my show this morning a new start time for Friday's season-opening game at Tulane. The athletic department has now officially made the announcement.

The first pitch on Friday is now scheduled for 2:00 pm. The radio pregame will begin at 1:30 on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL-FM.

Cody Junot will have the play-by-play, with Brad Topham serving as color commentator.

Originally scheduled to begin at 6:30, the decision to move up the first pitch by four and a half hours was made due to the abnormally cold weather expected in New Orleans on Friday evening.

Game two on Saturday is still scheduled for 2:00, with pregame beginning at 1:30.

Sunday's game three has a 1:00 start time, and pregame getting underway at 12:30.