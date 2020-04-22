Tulane Offers Carencro’s Bailey Despanie

A local prep football standout has received an offer from a state school.

Bailey Despanie, who currently attends Carencro High School, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been offered by the Tulane Green Wave.

the offer is reportedly the second for Despanie, who was offered by South Alabama last month.

Also last night, Despanie was offered by Prairie View.

Last month, Despanie paid a visit to Louisiana.

A 6-foot, 160-pound cornerback, Despanie also plays basketball at Carencro.

Currently a junior, Despanie is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.