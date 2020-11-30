The Most Unique Christmas Tree in South Louisiana [PHOTO]

How creative is this?

The holidays are here and trees are going up by the minute. However, there is one unique "tree" that I'd like to highlight here.

Our friend in New Orleans, Meteorologist Scott Pilie', snapped this photo of crab traps resembling a Christmas tree.

The display is located in Chalmette, LA and as you can see in the photo here, the traps are arranged to resemble a Christmas tree and it even has a decoration on top. No, this tree doesn't have a star, but it does have a CRAB!

This is so south Louisiana and I love everything about it. I now feel like we need to re-create this one and put it somewhere in Delcambre.