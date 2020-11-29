Louisiana Continues to Rise in the College Football Rankings

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns ran away from their in-state rivals the ULM Warhawks on Saturday as they blasted them in Monroe 70-20.

The Cajuns, 8-1, moved to #21 in the USA Today Amway/Coaches poll, and #20 in the Associated Press (AP) poll.

Also representing the Sun Belt in the top 25 is the one team that has defeated Louisiana this year. Coastal Carolina (9-0) coming off a big win against Texas State and officially clinching the Sun Belt East, is #14 in the Coaches Poll and #14 in the AP poll.

The Cajuns are scheduled to play this Friday in Boone, NC to attempt to finally slay the dragon that is the only team that Billy Napier has yet to beat in his UL coaching career in Appalachian State. The Mountaineers are 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the Sun Belt Conference hoping to put themselves in a better Bowl position with yet another victory over Louisiana.

Here's a complete rundown of each top 25 poll.

AP Poll

1-Alabama

2-Notre Dame

3-Ohio State

4-Clemson

5-Texas A&M

6-Florida

7-Cincinnati

8-BYU

9-Miami

10-Indiana

11-Georgia

12-Iowa State

13-Oklahoma

14-Coastal Carolina

15-Marshall

16-Northwestern

17-USC

18-Wisconsin

19-Oklahoma State

20-Louisiana

21-Oregon

22-Tulsa

23-Washington

24-Iowa

25-Liberty

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 65, Buffalo 56, Texas 39, Auburn 25, Colorado 21, NC State 11, Boise State 8, SMU 8, San Jose State 8, UCF 1, Oregon State 1

Amway/USA Today Coaches Poll

1-Alabama

2-Notre Dame

3-Clemson

4-Ohio State

5-Florida

6-Texas A&M

7-Cincinnati

8-BYU

9-Miami

10-Georgia

11-Indiana

12-Iowa State

13-Oklahoma

14-Coastal Carolina

15-Marshall

16-USC

17-Northwestern

18-Oklahoma State

19-Wisconsin

20-Oregon

21-Louisiana

22-Tulsa

23-Washington

24-Iowa

25-Liberty

Others receiving votes: Auburn 75, North Carolina 68, Missouri 43, Texas 40, NC State 40, Appalachian State 33, Buffalo 29, Colorado 27, San Jose State 19, Memphis 17, Boise State 15, Nevada 14, Boston College 10, Army 6, Ole Miss 3, West Virginia 2, UCF 1, Florida Atlantic 1

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook