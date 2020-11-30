Downtown Lafayette Art Display ‘Window Wonderland’

If you’re looking for some Christmas cheer for your family, head to Downtown Lafayette and check out the Window Wonderland. It’s going on now and will continue until January 4th. So what is the Window Wonderland? It’s a fine art installation in the display windows in Downtown Lafayette. The idea is to bring together the community, local businesses, and local artists to celebrate the holiday season. Window Wonderland is part of Downtown Lafayette’s Merry & Bright Christmas. Windows of businesses along Jefferson Street become a beautiful visual display.

Downtown Lafayette Facebook

Downtown Lafayette decided to add to the Acadiana Christmas spirit last year by decorating, and adding the Window Wonderland competition. It was so great they decided to do it again this year. It’s such a great idea because it also showcases the creative talents of our local artists.

According to the Daily Advertiser, Kelly Russo was one of the 30 artists who decorated storefronts last year. Russo said it was like walking onto a Hallmark movie set. Russo didn’t win last year, but signed up again this year for another chance to win and spreading Christmas cheer. Russo and Annika Miller, another local artist, are combining their architecture tendencies and watercolor-like inspiration this year.

According to Clare Cook, organizer and director of Basin Arts, this year’s theme is “All is Calm. All is Bright” with the goal to bring a sense of peace, hope, and joy to this crazy year.

Get the family out and enjoy an art stroll and some festive Christmas cheer in Downtown Lafayette.