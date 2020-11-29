With His Win Over Denver, Sean Payton Has Finally Beaten Every NFL Team (Besides The Saints)

Sean Payton will definitely remember this season's Week 12 win over the Denver Broncos.

Naturally, it will be hard to forget that one time he played an NFL team without an active quarterback on the roster but with the 31-3 win, Payton can also say he finally beat the Denver Broncos as an NFL head coach.

Going into Sunday Payton had beaten every NFL team except the Saints and the Broncos as a head coach, and after today we hope he never gets to all 32.

Payton is the 13th head coach in NFL history to defeat 31+ teams, putting him in good company with some of the greatest play callers.

As far as those Broncos fans who are still mad about their team having to play today, Payton offers you this.

Congrats, Coach!