LSU Falls to Texas A&M

The LSU Tigers Tigers suffered an SEC defeat on Saturday night, dropping them below the .500 mark for the season.

LSU, who turned over the football three times, fell to the 5th-ranked Texas A&M Aggies, 20-7, at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Texas A&M led after the first quarter, 10-0, before taking a 13-0 advantage into the halftime break, and then scored a defensive touchdown in the third quarter, as they rolled to the 13-point win.

The Aggies got on the scoreboard first, at the 9:10 mark of the first quarter when Seth Small kicked through a 41-yard field goal, capping off a 7-play, 41-yard drive, which gave them a quick 3-0 lead.

Texas A&M extended its lead at the :16 mark of the first quarter when Isaiah Spiller scored on a 52-yard touchdown run, wrapping up a 2-play, 54-yard drive, which widened the advantage to 10-0.

The Aggies scored again on the final play of the first half when Small made good on his second field goal of the night, this one from 40 yards away, completing an 8-play, 44-yard drive, to make it 13-0, a lead they would take with them into the halftime break.

Texas A&M's defense got into the act at the 4:36 mark of the third quarter when Buddy Johnson intercepted a pass and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown to make it 20-0.

LSU was able to avoid their first shutout since 2014 when Max Johnson hit Marshall with a 3-yard touchdown pass with :38 left, ending a 14-play, 81-yard drive, to make it 20-7.

That turned out to be the final points of the contest, as the Aggies went on to the 20-7 triumph.

Total yards ended up being dead even, 267-267, including a 162-36 advantage in rushing yards for Texas A&M, while the Tigers finished with a 231-105 edge in passing yards..

Spiller led the way for the Aggies, finishing with 141 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Kellen Mond completed 11-of-34 passes for 105 yards.

In a losing cause for the Tigers, Max Johnson completed 14-of-22 passes for 113 yards, to go along with one touchdown, while Terrace Marshall compiled ten receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown.

With the victory, Texas A&M improved to 6-1 on the season, while LSU dropped to 3-4.

The Tigers return to action next Saturday when they play host to the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.