Study Shows the Best Day or Month to Save the Most Money on a Used Vehicle

If you're in the market for a used vehicle, you're definitely going to want to take a look at this new report that shows you what day or month dealerships make the biggest deals.

Iseecars.com has crunched the numbers to find out when you're likely to score the biggest deal on a used car or truck.

Now, you're probably well aware that the end of the year is a great time to buy a new or used vehicle, for obvious reasons. However, the number one best day of the year to buy a used vehicle came as a bit of a surprise to me.

How did they even figure this out?

From iSeeCars.com -

"Analyzing over 32 million used car sales, iSeeCars.com compared specific times of the year including holidays and months of the year, as well as days of the month and week, to calculate whether consumers would be able to find more or fewer deals than average. A deal being defined as savings of five percent or more, which amounts to over $1,100 off the price of the average used car at $22,008."

The best day to buy a used car is apparently Martin Luther King Jr. Day. You have a 39.2% chance of scoring a better deal on MLK Day than any other day of the year!

iseecars.com

So, now you know the 10 best days to buy a used vehicle, what about the 10 worst days? See those and more over iseecars.com.