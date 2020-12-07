South Alabama Fires Head Coach Steve Campbell

At least one Sun Belt Conference school will be looking for a new head football coach for the 2021 college football season.

The South Alabama Jaguars announced on Sunday that head coach Steve Campbell will not return next season.

South Alabama finished 4-7 this season, including a 3-5 record in Sun Belt Conference play.

In three seasons in Mobile, Campbell guided the Jaguars to an overall record of 9-26, including a 6-18 record in Sun Belt Conference play.

The 54-year old Campbell, who played two years of college football at Southeastern Louisiana (1984-1985) arrived at South Alabama after a four-year stint at Central Arkansas, where he guided the Bears to 33-15 mark including a record of 24-3 in the Southland Conference his last three seasons (2014-2017), during which time the Bears finished no lower than second in the league standings.

Prior to his stint at UCA, Campbell led Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to a record of 87-22 and the 2007 National Junior College Athletic Association national championship in 10 seasons at the helm of the program. During his final eight years at MGCCC, the Bulldogs spent 115 consecutive weeks in the NJCAA top 25, claimed six Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) South Division titles, and won the Mississippi Junior College championship on three occasions.

After his stint as the head coach at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Campbell spent three seasons (1999-2001) as the head coach of Delta St., compiling an overall record of 27-8, including a Division II national title in 2000.

A native of Pensacola, Florida, Campbell served as the offensive coordinator at Nicholls St. from 1993-1995.