UL Softball Secures Series Win Over South Alabama

The college softball Sun Belt Conference series win streak continues for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

16th-ranked Louisiana defeated the South Alabama Jaguars, 1-0, in the middle game a three-game, weekend, Sun Belt Conference series at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

With the triumph, the Cajuns extended their Sun Belt Conference series win streak to 58, a school and Sun Belt Conference record, as well as the longest current conference win streak in the nation.

Louisiana has not dropped a conference series since the weekend of St. Patrick's Day in 2013.

The Cajuns, who shutout South Alabama on Friday night, 1-0, Have now won three-straight games, while the Jaguars, who entered the series riding a 6-game win streak, have now dropped their last two.

Louisiana scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the 7th inning when Kendall Talley began the frame with a single, before scoring on a walk-off double off the bat of Ciara Bryan, to win it, 1-0.

That turned out to be the only score of the game, as UL hung on for the 1-0 shutout win, their second in as many days.

Louisiana, who outhit South Alabama, 5-4, was led at the plate by Alissa Dalton, who collected two hits, while Bryan drove home the game-winning run.

In a losing cause for South Alabama, Caroline Nichols collected two hits.

Kandra Lamb (8-2) recorded the win in the circle for the Cajuns, tossing 6.1 innings of shutout softball while striking out two-hit shutout while striking out 12 batters.

Allie Hughen (3-4) suffered the tough-luck loss for the Jaguars, allowing one run on only four hits over 6.2 innings.

With the victory, Louisiana improved to 18-6, overall, and 4-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, while South Alabama fell to 16-7, and 6-2, respectively.

The two teams square off on Sunday in the series finale, with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m., before Louisiana begins a conference series with Georgia Southern with a single game at 4 o'clock.