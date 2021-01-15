A former assistant coach for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns has apparently found himself a new college football job.

Greg Stewart, who served as Louisiana's defensive coordinator during the 2011 and 2012 seasons, under former UL head coach Mark Hudspeth, will join the coaching staff at Jacksonville St.

Stewart, who served as the defensive coordinator at South Alabama over the past three seasons, will reportedly serve as the defensive line coach at Jacksonville St.

Jacksonville St. is an NCAA Division I FCS football program, located in Jacksonville, Alabama, which are members of the Ohio Valley Conference.

Prior to his stint as the defensive coordinator for the Cajuns, Stewart was the defensive coordinator at Jacksonville St. from 2000-2010.

After his two-year employment at Louisiana, Stewart served as the defensive coordinator at Central Arkansas (2014-2017).

A native of Hartselle, Alabama, Stewart also spent time as an assistant coach at Delta St. from 1998-1999.

We wish Coach Stewart the best of luck at his latest destination.