UL Softball Completes Series Sweep of South Alabama

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns completed a sweep of a big Sun Belt Conference series on Sunday.

16th-ranked Louisiana defeated the South Alabama Jaguars, 6-0, in the final game a three-game, weekend, Sun Belt Conference series at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park, completing a three-game sweep in the process.

The Cajuns, who defeated South Alabama, 1-0, in each of the first two games, ended up outscoring the Jaguars, 8-0, in the three-game set.

With the triumph on Saturday, Louisiana extended its Sun Belt Conference series win streak to 58, a school and Sun Belt Conference record, as well as the longest current conference win streak in the nation.

Louisiana has not dropped a conference series since the weekend of St. Patrick's Day in 2013.

The Cajuns have now won four-straight games, while the Jaguars, who entered the series riding a 6-game win streak, have now dropped their last three.

Louisiana got on the scoreboard first, plating four runs in the bottom half of the fifth inning, including a two-out, two-run double by Alissa Dalton, which gave them a 4-0 lead.

The Cajuns added two insurance runs in the bottom half of the sixth inning, including a solo home run off the bat of Jade Gortarez, her third of the season, which made it 6-0.

That was more than enough for the Cajuns, who went on to the 6-0 triumph and the series sweep.

Louisiana, who was outhit by South Alabama, 7-4, was led at the plate by Dalton, who drove home two runs, and Gortarez, who homered.

In a losing cause for South Alabama, Meredith Keel, who went 3-for-3.

Kandra Lamb (9-2) recorded the win in the circle for the Cajuns, tossing 2.1 innings of shutout softball in relief.

Olivia Lackie (11-5) suffered the loss for the Jaguars, allowing five runs on four hits over 5.0 innings.

View the game box score.

With the victory, Louisiana improved to 19-6, overall, and 5-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, while South Alabama fell to 16-8, and 6-3, respectively.

The Cajuns begin another league series on Sunday, facing Georgia Southern at 4 p.m.