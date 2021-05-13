UL Softball Downs South Alabama to Stay Unbeaten In SBC Tourney

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns continued their postseason success in the 2021 college softball season on Thursday.

14th-ranked Louisiana defeated the South Alabama Jaguars, 10-3, on the third day of play in the Sun Belt Conference Softball Championship in Troy, Alabama.

Louisiana, the top-seed, has won the event 15 times in the 20 years of completed play.

The Cajuns, who have now won 26 of their last 30 games, reached the 40-win mark this year for the 22nd-consecutive season.

UL, who is now 63-9 in the event's history has appeared in the last six championship games and last captured the tournament title back in 2019 in San Marcos, Texas.

The Cajuns have now won all four games that they've played against South Alabama this year, outscoring the Jaguars, 18-3.

Louisiana got on the scoreboard first, scoring two runs on three hits in the bottom half of the first inning, courtesy of a two-run home run by Kendall Talley, her third of the season, which gave them a 4-0 lead.

The Cajuns added to the lead in the bottom half of the fourth inning, scoring a run on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Ciara Bryan, before adding another run on a steal of home by Bailey Curry, which widened their advantage to 4-0.

Louisiana put the game away scoring three runs on two hits in the bottom half of the fifth inning, including a two-run double off the bat of Curry, making it 7-0.

South Alabama scored its only runs of the contest in the top half of the sixth inning, courtesy of a three-run homer by Kennedy Cronan, her fourth of the season, to make it 7-3.

The Cajuns ended the scoring with three runs in the bottom half of the 6th inning.

That was more than enough for the Cajuns, as they cruised to the 10-3 triumph.

Louisiana, who outhit South Alabama, 12-6, was led at the plate by Talley, who homered, along with Dalton, Curry, and Jade Gortarez, who collected two hits apiece.

In a losing cause for South Alabama, Cronan homered.

Summer Ellyson (21-6) recorded the win in the circle for the Cajuns, allowing one run on four hits over 7.0 innings.

For Ellyson, it was her 95th career victory as a Cajun, moving her past Ashley Brignac and into sole possession of third place on the school's all-time list.

Olivia Lackie (17-10) suffered the loss for the Jaguars, allowing seven runs on nine hits over 5.0 innings of work.

View the game box score.

With the victory, Louisiana improved to 42-10 on the season, while South Alabama dropped 27-18.

The Cajuns return to action on Friday at 10 a.m. when they face the Texas St./UTA winner.