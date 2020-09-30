Troy/South Alabama Game Postponed

A Sun Belt Conference football contest, originally scheduled for this weekend, will have to be moved to a later date, due to COVID-19 concerns.

The match-up between the Troy Trojans and the South Alabama Jaguars, slated for Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, has been postponed due to concerns over COVID-19 within the Jaguars' football program.

South Alabama has suspended football practice and workouts indefinitely.

The Jaguars, who suspended football activities for about a week in July due to COVID-19 issues, have had a handful of players unavailable for undisclosed reasons in their last two games.

The two schools will work on a makeup date for the game, but that may be difficult, considering the earliest Saturday date when both are available is December 12.

Troy, who had its originally scheduled season-opener against ULM, slated for September 5, and moved to December 5, is currently 1-1 on the season.

The Trojans will now next play on October 10, when they host Texas St.

South Alabama, who is currently 1-2 on the season, has a bye week next week, before returning to action on October 17 when they play host to Texas St.

With the Troy/South Alabama game now postponed, and with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Appalachian St. Mountaineers not playing this Saturday, as they have a game scheduled against one another next Wednesday night in Boone, North Carolina, there will be only five Sun Belt Conference school in action this Saturday.

Coastal Carolina will host Arkansas St., and ULM entertains Georgia Southern in conference tilts, while Georgia St. hosts East Carolina in a non-conference game.