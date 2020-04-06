Rare Footage of NOLA’s Pontchartrain Beach Amusement Park [VIDEO]

I always get a little nostalgic at this time of year, because some of my favorite spring/summer fun spots are now just a memory. And if you grew up in Louisiana, you probably made a trip to Pontchartain Beach Amusement Park in New Orleans at one time or another. The park was opened on June 30,1928, and closed on September 23, 1983. It was located on the south shore of Lake Pontchartrain, and was a much loved destination for generations of south Louisiana citizens.

Only in Louisiana found some very cool footage taken the year that Ponchartrain Beach closed, and it is a fascinating look back in time. If you're looking for a peek back in time during your quarantine, check out the two vintage videos below. Oh, how we miss those carefree days.