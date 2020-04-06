World War II Veteran Dances to ‘Can’t Fight the Feeling’ [VIDEO]

A World War II veteran shows the world that the coronavirus pandemic is not going to get him down. Yes, we’re all stuck at home but that doesn’t mean we can’t be happy. According to people.com, Chuck Franzke was a navy pilot in World War II. The veteran from Milwaukee is 97 years old and he isn’t letting anything get him down. Stars and Stripes Honor Flight posted a video of him showing off his dance moves to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” right outside of his front door. The video was viewed on Twitter nearly one million times in just under 24 hours.

Justin Timberlake praised the video on his social media saying, “This just made my day."