The stay-at-home order has left the streets and sidewalks of New Orleans' famed French Quarter virtually empty. Drone video, which you can see below, shows a city that has been brought to a complete halt as nurses and other healthcare workers battle the COVID-19 outbreak.

If you're like me, scenes of New Orleans in better times make me hopeful that it will one day return to the vibrant city I love. All seemed right in the world when music was playing loud, beads were flying and powdered sugar was being sprinkled atop freshly cooked beignets.

Luckily for those of us sitting inside waiting for the coronavirus outbreak to end, Netflix has several shows and movies that show the Big Easy at its best. Here are some of my picks.

5 Netflix Titles With New Orleans In A Starring Role

This drone video posted on Facebook shows a deserted New Orleans. Here's to brighter days ahead for The Crescent City.

