Gayle Benson Issues Statement on Passing of Tom Dempsey

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson issued a statement on the passing of a team legend over the weekend.

Benson addressed the death of former Saints kicker Tom Dempsey, who died over the weekend.

An inductee into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame, Dempsey died after contracting the COVID-19 virus. He was 73 years old.

Dempsey, who played for the Saints for two seasons, from 1969-1970, tested posted for the virus on March 25.

Prior to his death, Dempsey had battled Alzheimer's disease and dementia since 2012.

A 1969 Pro Bowl selection, is most famous for his 63-yard game-winning kick against the Detroit Lions on Nov. 8, 1970, an NFL record that would stand for more than four decades.

All total, Dempsey played in the NFL for 11 years with New Orleans, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Houston, and Buffalo.