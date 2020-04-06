Julie Rawls Returning to UL Softball in 2021

Another senior has announced she is returning to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns for the 2021 softball season.

Catcher Julie Rawls revealed over the weekend that she intends to return to the UL program.

Shortstop Allissa Dalton and pitcher Summer Ellyson have also elected to return.

The Cajuns had 8 seniors on the 2020 squad, which was 18-6, and ranked in the top ten of every major softball poll, before the rest of the season was canceled, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility for all sping sport participants.

Rawls was hitting .315, to go along with five home runs and 18 runs batted in when the season came to an unexpected end in mid-March.