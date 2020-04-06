Summer Ellyson Returning to UL Softball In 2021

One of the best pitchers in Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball history will be returning for one final season in 2021.

Sources confirm that pitcher Summer Ellyson has elected to return to the program next season.

Ellyson, who was a senior this season, along with all spring sports participants, was granted another year of collegiate eligibility by the NCAA, following the cancellation of the 2020 season, caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

A graduate of Teurlings Catholic High School, Ellyson will be on UL's roster for a sixth season next year. She participated in the 2017-2020 campaigns, after being redshirted in 2016.

Ellyson was off to another great season in 2020, going 11-1 with a 1.83 ERA., prior to the cancellation of the season in mid-March.

This followed a terrific 2019 campaign for Ellyson, being named the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year, while also being honored as an NFCA Third Team All-American.

Ellyson became the 33rd different player to land NFCA All-American honors in Louisiana softball history, while her selection increased the total number of All-American selections in program history to 54.

Ellyson led the nation in victories in 2019, with 39, the second-most in a single season in UL softball history.

A right-hander, Ellyson put together an incredible overall season in 2019, going 39-6 with a 1.11 ERA., while striking out 354 hitters over 272.1 innings pitched.

A First Team All-Central Region selection by the NFCA, Ellyson helped guide the Cajuns to a 52-6 record in 2019, including a perfect 25-0 record in league play.

Ellyson joined former Ragin' Cajun players Alyson Habetz (1994), Karli Hubbard (2009) and Shellie Landry (2015) as natives of the Acadiana area to be named All-Americans.

Ellyson had a very good sophomore season as well, winning 24 games while compiling a 1.53 ERA., good enough to earn All-Sun Belt and All-Louisiana honors.

Over her stellar career, Ellyson is 74-17, to go along with 677 strikeouts and a 1.43 ERA.

With her 74 wins, Ellyson is only ten behind Melissa Coronado, who currently ranks fifth all-time in UL softball history.

If Ellyson tallies 21 victories next year, which she will unquestionably do, barring injury, she would move past Jordan Wallace (91) and Ashley Brignac (94) for third place on the all-time list.

If Ellyson happens to get to 31 wins next season, she would move into second place on the all-time UL list, surpassing Kyla Hall (104).

She should also move into the top three in career strikeouts next season.

Ellyson has had quite a career, and it's not over yet!