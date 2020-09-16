Opelousas High’s Jon’Quarius McGhee Commits to State School

A local prep basketball standout will apparently be playing his future college basketball at a state school.

Jon'Quarius McGhee, currently a student at Opelousas High School, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has verbally committed to Nicholls St.

McGhee was officially offered by Nicholls St. back in July.

A 6-foot-2 point guard, McGhee was named an honorable mention Class 4A All-State selection last season.

One of the top prep players, not only in the local area, but in the entire state, McGhee is known as a good ball-handler, a quality shooter, and someone who can score on the drive.

He's also known as a good defender and somebody that has upside at the next level.

McGhee is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.

We have so many talented athletes in the Acadiana area, and McGhee is just one of them.

Playing college sports of any type, especially Division I, is a rare accomplishment, as so many would like to achieve that goal but can't, due to limited spots, so this is quite the achievement by McGhee.

The Opelousas Tigers should be fun to watch this season and McGhee should be entertaining to follow, as he gets set to play Division I basketball at a Division I state university next year.

We congratulate McGhee and wish him the best of luck, not only this year but in the future as well.