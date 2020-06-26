Former LSU OF Wes Toups Transferring To Nicholls St.

A member of the 2020 LSU Tigers is going to be heading to another state school to continue his college baseball career next season and beyond.

Outfielder Wes Toups, who played one season at LSU, shared on social media earlier this week that he will be transferring to Nicholls St.

A left-handed hitter, Toups appeared in nine games for the Tigers as a freshman last season, including two as a starter, going 2-for-9 with three walks and four strikeouts.

A native of Thibodaux, Toups attended E.D. White Catholic High, where he posted a .428 career batting average, to go along with 119 hits, 20 doubles, nine homers, 93 RBI, 127 runs, 91 stolen bases, 110 walks, and a .590 on-base percentage.

Toups will have four seasons of eligibility remaining at Nicholls, as the NCAA granted all spring sports participants an extra year of collegiate eligibility, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which shut down the 2020 college baseball season in mid-March.